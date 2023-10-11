Four former Ohio State University wrestlers, who have alleged that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) did not safeguard them from a sexual predator during his tenure as the team’s assistant coach in the 1980s and ’90s, called the congressman unfit to become the next House Speaker.

What Happened: The former athletes, who allegedly said that school doctor Richard Strauss sexually abused them, insist that Jordan knew about the misconduct, NBC News reported.

Despite his repeated denials, they believe his inaction demonstrates a lack of character unfitting for a House Speaker.

"Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?" said former OSU wrestler Mike Schyck, one of the victims.

"Is that the kind of character trait you want for a House speaker?"

Although, the congressman continues to vehemently deny any knowledge of the abuse during his coaching stint at OSU.

Another ex-Ohio State University wrestler also publicly and consistently accused Jordan of being untruthful about his lack of knowledge. "hypocrisy is unbelievable," Dunyasha Yetts said, adding, "He still has to answer for what happened to us."

"He doesn't deserve to be House speaker."

Why It Matters: These allegations add a complex layer to the speaker race, bringing Jordan’s past into the limelight. This controversy could potentially follow Jordan, even if he's elected as speaker, as there's a possibility he could be subpoenaed in the ongoing lawsuits.

Jordan, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is currently competing against House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) for the top job in Congress. This position opened up following an internal GOP revolt that ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

OSU has acknowledged its failure to protect students from Strauss, who was accused of sexually exploiting hundreds of men from the 1970s through the 1990s under the guise of medical exams. The university has already paid out $60 million in settlement money to 296 victims.

