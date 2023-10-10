Why E2open Stock Is Falling After Hours

E2open Parent Holdings Inc ETWO shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter earnings. Here's a summary of the details.

What To Know: E2open posted quarterly earnings of four cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of five cents, a 20% decrease over earnings of five cents per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $157.70 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $159.66 million, a 1.87% decrease over sales of $160.70 million in the same period last year.

The company also reported operating cash flow of $51.3 million, compared to $2.2 million from the same period year-over-year.

E2open anticipates full-year 2024 subscription revenue to be in a range between $530 million and $538 million and total revenue to be between $625 million and $635 million. The company expects third-quarter subscription revenue to be between $130 million and $133 million.

"While we delivered subscription revenue near the high end of our guidance in the second quarter and maintained strong adjusted EBITDA margins, our growth rate remained below our potential," said Marje Armstrong, CEO of e2open. "We continue to reposition the company for organic growth and have already taken a number of steps to improve our go-to-market performance and client engagement model in order to reaccelerate growth."

ETWO Price Action: Shares of ETWO were down 9.34% at $3.98 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: James Osborne from Pixabay