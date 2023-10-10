Google's 'Exclusive' Magic Editor Feature Has Also Been Ported To Older Pixels

Google touted Magic Editor as one of the Pixel 8 exclusive features. It has now been ported to older Pixel phones, allowing you to experience the new AI-powered features without splurging on a new phone.

What Happened: Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled the Magic Editor feature as an exclusive for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones. Now, it has been ported to the Pixel 7 Pro by Android researcher and developer Mishaal Rahman.

Here's a demo of the new Magic Editor feature, but on a Pixel 7 Pro👀



I had to back up this photo before I could use Magic Editor on it, so most of the processing is likely done on the cloud.



Also, you have to agree to Google's generative AI ToS to use this feature. pic.twitter.com/wgc9v6O0nO — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 10, 2023

The Magic Editor feature allows users to move subjects around in a photo, so you can adjust the photo based on the moment you remember.

See Also: Google Pixel 8 Pro’s ‘Exclusive’ Pro Mode Camera Features Have Already Been Ported To Older Pixel Phones

In some cases, subjects can be a little too far in the frame or a bit too up close. This is where Magic Editor comes in handy – you can simply circle the subject, and once the Google Photos app is done referencing the frame, you can move it around, increase or decrease its size, and do other complex editing.

Google notes that Magic Editor is an AI-powered feature. After announcing it earlier this year, Google debuted this option on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Why It Matters: These "exclusive" features usually trickle down to older Pixel phones several months after the launch of the latest Pixel phone.

However, Google said some of these features, like the "pro" mode camera options, will be available only for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Developers have already removed this software lock and ported it to older Pixel smartphones – essentially, all Tensor-powered Pixel phones can use most of these advanced camera and photo features.

We expect more "exclusive" features to land on older Pixel phones, so hang tight if you have a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series phone!

Photo by NYC Russ on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: First Detailed Google Pixel 8a Leak Shows Off A Curvy Design: Here’s What We Know So Far