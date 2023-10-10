Kamala Harris To Represent US At UK Summit For AI Regulations

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to represent the U.S. at a British summit focused on artificial intelligence (AI) guardrails. The summit will take place next month.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the summit, hosted by the U.K. government, aims to establish safety measures around AI as the technology rapidly evolves. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously voiced his aspirations for the UK to lead a global watchdog for emerging technologies during a White House visit in June.

Vice President Harris, known for her work on technology regulation as a senator from California, is expected to boost the profile of the gathering. Her address is anticipated to focus on developing rules to prevent AI from negatively impacting workers and marginalized groups.

The Biden administration is also expected to announce an executive order in the coming weeks, imposing additional regulations on AI companies. This move aligns with Harris’s efforts in recent months, as she convened civil rights and labor leaders in July to discuss AI-associated risks.

The summit, to be held at Bletchley Park, will gather dozens of politicians, academics, and tech experts. Approximately one hundred attendees are expected, according to Matt Clifford, a representative for Sunak on AI issues.

Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock