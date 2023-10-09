Microsoft's Dual Focus: AI Chip Innovation and Expanding Gaming Presence with Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is making significant strides in both the artificial intelligence and gaming sectors, with recent developments highlighting the company's strategic moves to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its market presence.

Microsoft's Foray into AI Chip Development:

Microsoft is gearing up to unveil its first-ever AI chip at its annual developers' conference.

This move is seen as a strategic step to reduce the company's dependence on Nvidia NVDA and bolster its AI capabilities. The chip, which has been under development for several years, is intended for use in data center servers and to power AI features in Microsoft's suite of productivity apps.

UBS has raised concerns about Microsoft's limited access to Nvidia GPUs, suggesting potential challenges in generating AI revenue streams.

Additionally, OpenAI, which has received backing from Microsoft, is reportedly exploring the possibility of creating its own AI chips.

With this development, Microsoft is poised to join the ranks of tech giants like Amazon and Google, both of which have ventured into the AI chip domain. Read more about Microsoft's AI chip development here.

Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard:

Microsoft is on track to finalize its $69 billion acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard by October 13th, pending approval from the UK antitrust regulator.

The company had previously extended the deadline to October 18th to ensure regulatory clearance from the UK. The Competition and Markets Authority has granted preliminary approval after Activision agreed to divest its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment.

This acquisition, if successful, would mark the largest deal in the gaming industry, merging Microsoft's strong presence in the console market with Activision's renowned gaming titles, including "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft." Discover more about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard here.

These developments underscore Microsoft's commitment to innovation and growth as the company continues to make strategic investments and partnerships to solidify its position as a global technology leader.

Disclaimer: This article was developed with the aid of artificial intelligence and Ultima Insights and underwent an editorial review.