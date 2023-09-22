Trump Reportedly Said 'Guam Isn't America' Amid Potential Nuclear Threat From Kim Jong Un: Report

Donald Trump reportedly dismissed Guam as “not America” during a discussion of the potential nuclear threat from Kim Jong Un‘s North Korea, Business Insider reported citing The Atlantic.

During the early days of Trump’s presidency, when tensions between the U.S and North Korea were escalating, the U.S. territory of Guam was particularly at risk. The island, which is home to approximately 170,000 residents and falls within the range of North Korean missiles, was seen as a potential target.

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly explicitly warned Trump about the unique threat Guam would face if North Korea began firing nuclear weapons.

Despite this, the former president allegedly expressed a lack of concern, stating, “Guam isn’t America.”

Guam has been under U.S. control since 1898 and was a critical location for the American military during World War II. Furthermore, residents of Guam are considered U.S.. citizens and are allowed to vote if they reside in one of the 50 states.

