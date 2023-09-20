What's Going On With AT&T Stock Today?

AT&T Inc. T shares are trading higher Wednesday. The stock has been trending higher over the past week.

What To Know: Shares of AT&T are up about 8% since last Wednesday. Last Thursday, the stock gained after the company guided third-quarter free cash flow of $4.5 billion to $5 billion.

AT&T stock continued to climb Wednesday, up over 3%. However, despite the recent strength, the stock is down 15.24% year-to-date.

Related Link: AI Is Expected To Fuel Up Micron's And Intel's Turnaround

T Price Action: Shares of T were up 2.47% at $15.59 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Mimzy from Pixabay