Ted Cruz On Senate's Relaxed Dress Code: 'It's Up To Each Senator To Make That Decision'

The U.S. Senate has abolished its formal dress code, allowing senators to wear any attire they desire in the Senate chamber, Business Insider reported.

The new policy will enable senators to bypass the traditional suit and tie requirement. Senators, who often arrive in less formal attire after flights, were previously forced to use hand gestures to cast their votes from the entrance of the chamber.

Notable beneficiaries of this change include recently-elected Democratic senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania, known for his informal attire, and Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas, who occasionally dons workout clothes for votes.

Cruz responded to the change, “It’s up to each senator to make that decision”

He confirmed his intention to stick with his usual suit and tie on the Senate floor, a practice he has maintained for his 11-year tenure in the Senate.

While the change has sparked outrage among some of his Republican colleagues and even a Democrat, Cruz made light of the changes on Twitter, assuring his followers he has no plans to wear a speedo on the Senate floor.

Photo by Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock