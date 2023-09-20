Kia EV4 Test Drive Spotted In US: Is It The Electric Successor To Soul?

The forthcoming Kia EV4 has been sighted during testing in the U.S., leading to speculation that it might replace the electric Soul model, Electrek replaced.

The EV4 is expected to be a subcompact electric crossover from Kia KIMTF with a starting price below $30,000.

The EV4 was previously seen in South Korea and Europe, showcasing a compact design similar to the EV9. It is likely to feature vertically stacked LED headlights and elements from Kia’s new “Opposites United” design theme.

Industry rumors suggest the EV4 could ride on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform used for all-electric Kia and Hyundai models. There is also talk of using a 400V platform to keep costs down.

“Not all cars need 800V tech, so could we use our 400V tech in places? We need to see if the market segments we serve can be with derived platforms, or will there be a new platform?” said Sjoerd Knipping, vice president of marketing and product at Kia Europe.

Inside, the EV4 is likely to feature a digital cockpit with dual screens, similar to the EV5. More details about the EV4 will be revealed later this year or early 2024.

Image Via Shutterstock