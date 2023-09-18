Gavin Newsom Mocks GOP's Biden Impeachment Attempt As 'Student Government': 'This Is A joke'

California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, has dismissed the House GOP's impeachment inquiry into President Biden as a “student government” effort, The Hill reported.

Newsom expressed his views in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. The Governor found the idea of another government shutdown, similar to the one experienced during the debt ceiling debate, laughable.

"This is a joke. Ready, fire, aim. I mean, this is a perversity with what the Founding Fathers ever conceived of and imagined. So if that's the best they can do, give me a break,” he added.

Last week, McCarthy announced he was beginning an official impeachment inquiry into Biden, following widespread investigations into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings. However, no direct financial benefit to Biden from his son's business activities has been proven so far.

Newsom also responded to allegations of Hunter Biden leveraging his father’s name and the former Vice President participating in calls with his son’s business associates. He said, “I don't know enough about the details of that. I mean, I've seen a little of that.”

