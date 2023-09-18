Matt Gaetz Dismisses Report He'll Run Florida Governor: 'I Wasn't Focused On Any Of That Talk'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) has quashed recent speculation about a potential run for the Florida governorship, stating his primary focus remains supporting former President Trump’s 2024 campaign, Axios reported.

The rumors started after NBC News reported that Gaetz was expected to run for Florida governor, citing sources from an event in Tallahassee for incoming state House Speaker, GOP Rep. Danny Perez (R-Miami).

However, Gaetz refuted these claims, stating, “I ran into dozens of former colleagues from my days in the state legislature. They encouraged me relentlessly to consider returning to Florida. I wasn’t focused on any of that talk, though.”

Gaetz is currently serving his fourth term in the House. He has set campaigning for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election as his political priority. Previously, he was a top campaign advisor to the current Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, during the 2018 election, but has since distanced himself from the governor.

The speculation comes as DeSantis, who was re-elected in 2022, faces term limits, potentially opening up a crowded field for the gubernatorial race.

Earlier, Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had pre-endorsed Gaetz to run for Florida governor in a video from August. However, Gaetz stated in the video he was not in the race yet.

Matt Gaetz Image From Wikimedia Commons By Gage Skidmore