The inclusion of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the BRICS group signifies a shift in their reliance on the U.S., reported the South China Morning Post on Friday.

What Happened: The successful bids of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Middle East’s two largest economies, to join the BRICS group, has amplified their ability to operate independently of the U.S., their long-standing security guarantor, as per analysts. Membership in the BRICS group — a coalition of developing economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — will also enhance the efforts of the oil-rich Gulf monarchies to diversify their partnerships.

These nations are looking for a “more neutral global playing field where independent sovereign countries can choose their partnerships” pragmatically and based on particular interests, said Kristin Diwan, a senior resident scholar of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. This move effectively strengthens the hand of China, she added.

Jonathan Panikoff, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, believes that the inclusion of these nations in the BRICS group is “potentially symbiotic”, as they are looking to engage and deepen cooperation with non-Western countries and diversify their economic partnerships.

Why It Matters: The inclusion of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the expanded BRICS group is expected to bring new investment and trade opportunities to existing members. However, it is not considered likely to undermine ongoing U.S. efforts to build a new security and economic architecture in the Middle East.

