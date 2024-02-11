How To Turn Your Photos Into Stickers In iOS 17

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL added a tons of new feature upgrades in iOS 17 last year, and one of our top picks from the list is the ability to create personal stickers using photos. That's right – you can now create your own very personal stickers right out of the box in iOS 17.

What Happened: iPhone users can create and save their own stickers with the iOS 17 update. Imagine having your own personal set of stickers of your cat or dog or those of your own laughing and making faces.

Apple introduced the "Remove Subject from Background" feature in iOS 16. Using this same feature, you can create stickers if you have installed the latest iOS 17 Beta update on your iPhone.

Even better, these stickers can even animate if you use a Live Photo. Apple has also added the ability to add filters, outlines, and more to customize it even further.

It is worth pointing out that you will need the latest iOS 17 Beta installed on your iPhone to use this feature. With that out of the way, let's figure out how to create stickers in iOS 17.

How To Turn Photos Into Stickers In iOS 17

First things first, open the Photos app and select a photo with the subject in clear focus.

app and select a photo with the subject in clear focus. Now, long press and hold the subject until a glowing border appears.

Tap the Add Sticker option.

option. You can add the sticker to your library.

You can add effects and borders by tapping Add Effect or wrap it up by tapping Done.

That's all. You will now find these new stickers in your library. You can use them, for example, in the Messages app by tapping the ‘+' button in a conversation and tapping Stickers.

Image Source – Apple

