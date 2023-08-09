Joe Biden Announces Vietnam Visit To Counter Xi Jinping's China Influence In Asia

President Joe Biden revealed plans to visit Vietnam in a bid to enhance U.S. relations with Asian countries and counter Xi Jinping's China influence, Bloomberg reports.

Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Biden emphasized Vietnam’s interest in transforming their relationship into a partnership.

"We find ourselves in a situation where all of these changes around the world are taking place at a time we have an opportunity to be smart, to change the dynamic. For example, I'm holding an event in Camp David, with South Korea and Japan together. They've had a rapprochement," Biden said.

Last month, Biden mentioned that Vietnam’s leader expressed a desire to meet during the G-20 summit in New Delhi this September.

While no specific dates for the Vietnam trip were disclosed, other top officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have previously visited the nation.

The U.S. recognized Vietnam as a pivotal ally for promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, as stated by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

U.S.-Vietnam trade relations, established in 2007, have grown significantly, especially after tariffs were imposed on China by the Trump administration. Vietnam plays a vital role for the U.S. in diversifying its tech supply sources and countering China’s influence in the Asia Pacific.

