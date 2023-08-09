Elon Musk Aims To Address High Shipping Costs For Tesla And SpaceX Fans In Europe

Tesla TSLA, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will look into shipping costs of goods from the Tesla store for overseas customers.

What Happened: "Will inquire," Musk wrote in response to an X.com user who urged him to have a stock of items from Tesla and SpaceX stores in Europe.

The user, who lives in France, wrote in a post that there are plenty of items they would like to purchase from these stores but don't owing to the high shipping costs.

"Would it not be possible to have a stock in Europe please? An empty hangar in the Gigafactory in Berlin will do," they wrote.

Why It Matters: “I filled my basket several times on the site but with the fdp the price had almost doubled!” the user wrote in the comments filled with other users flagging high shipping costs.

The user said that she is still waiting for the burnt hair perfume she ordered from The Boring Company. However, the fees were expensive, she noted.

"I bought it, I’m waiting for it. I know some have already received it but I guess, I have to wait," the user added.

Tesla vehicles are faring in popularity in the European Union. As per data from the European Automobile Manufacturers‘ Association, Tesla’s June registrations jumped over 168% year-over-year with market share more than doubling to 3.3% from 1.5% in June 2022.

