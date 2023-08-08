Nancy Pelosi Describes Trump's Indictments As 'Beautiful And Intricate'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the indictments against former president Donald Trump as "exquisite…beautiful and intricate" in a recent interview with New York magazine, reports The Guardian.

"The indictments against the president are exquisite," Pelosi stated.

"They're beautiful and intricate, and they probably have a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with."

Pelosi, known for her confrontations with Trump during his presidency, also commented on the possibility of him winning the 2024 election. She expressed concerns, stating that if Trump were to win, "it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House".

Despite facing 78 criminal indictments, Trump remains a frontrunner in the Republican primary. He denies any wrongdoing and claims political persecution.

