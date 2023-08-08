Japan's Former PM In Taiwan Says Deterrence Against Xi Jinping Demands Action And 'Will To Fight'

Taro Aso, former Japanese Prime Minister, addressed the Ketagalan Forum in Taipei, Taiwan emphasizing that deterrence against China’s Xi Jinping requires not just the ability, but also the will to act. He highlighted the importance of conveying both these elements to adversaries, Nikkei Asia reports.

“It is not enough to spend money and just having defense capabilities. It is important to make clear to the opponent that we will use those capabilities for the defense of Taiwan, for the stability of the Taiwan Strait. That becomes deterrence”

Aso also remarked, “Never has there been a time” when nations like Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S. have needed such resolve.

Since U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s visit to Taiwan last year, China’s aggressive actions towards Taiwan have intensified. Aso stressed the importance of not just investing in defense but also showing the intent to use it for Taiwan’s defense.

Drawing a parallel, he cited the Falklands War, where the U.K.’s unclear signaling led to conflict. Aso warned of an impending “time of emergency” and urged like-minded countries to unite.

Photo by Tom Wang on Shutterstock

Read Next: Joe Biden Signs US-Taiwan Trade Agreement Into Law