Mark Cuban Reveals The One Reason Why He Avoids Yachts, Butlers And Chauffeurs

Mark Cuban may be a billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, but he doesn't always act like one.

During an episode of "The Really Good Podcast" last week, Cuban shared that he deliberately avoids certain habits typically associated with the extremely wealthy.

"I just try to be the same person, I mean, as I was when I was poor, middle, and rich," Cuban told host Bobbi Althoff on the podcast.

Cuban, who is often known for his antics during NBA games and as a saavy investor on "Shark Tank," said that he doesn't hire staff to clean his home, cook his meals or drive for him. He said purchasing a yacht is "just not what I would do." He added that more staff often means less privacy for those like him who employ large teams.

"I like the privacy," Cuban said. "I've been around people who hire somebody to do everything for them, and that's just, like, no privacy."

During the interview, Cuban corrected assumptions about his ownership of a 288-foot yacht. "The guy who owns the boat tells everyone it's mine," Cuban said. "It's so crazy, I don't even own a boat."

During an interview earlier in July, Cuban shared about the one time he missed one of the biggest investments of his life.

Photo: Shutterstock