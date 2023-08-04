Trump's Niece Pulls No Punches, Brands Former President A 'Traitor' After 3rd Indictment: 'Another Day Ending In Y'

Donald Trump was arraigned in a federal courthouse in Washington D.C. Thursday for allegedly attempting to overturn 2020 election results. With the hearing ending with the former president pleading not guilty, his niece Mary Trump offered her take.

Mary Trump, who has maintained a guarded silence in recent days, tweeted "Another day ending in Y," adding “traitor” with a hashtag. The psychologist was apparently referring to the legal woes that have now become commonplace for her uncle.

For the unversed, this is the third arraignment Donald Trump is facing.

A Manhattan grand jury previously indicted him in a hush-money case for falsifying business records regarding payments made to adult movie star Stormy Daniels. A trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024.

In early June, he was indicted for retaining classified documents and conspiring with an employee at his Mar-a-Lago residence to withhold information from the government.

The 2020 election overturning charges and the Mar-a-Lago document case are both brought about by the Department of Justice-appointed special counsel Jack Smith.

The former president has a slew of other investigations lined up against him. Fulton, Georgia Country District attorney Fani Willis, who began an inquiry in 2021 for attempts to overturn President Joe Biden's victory, could press charges against Trump in the near term.

Donald Trump is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by New York attorney general Letitia James for allegedly committing fraud by inflating the net worth and valuation of his properties to deceive bankers and lenders.

Despite the legal woes, Donald Trump is still leading the opinion polls for gaining the Republican nomination for the 2024 general election. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between Aug. 2-3 found that the former president is still in the front with 47% of the respondents supporting his nomination compared to 13% for the second-ranking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons