Local Challenges Keep Xi Jinping At Home: 'China Has More Urgent Domestic Priorities,' Says Expert

President Xi Jinping has spent minimal time abroad this year, focusing on China’s domestic issues, Bloomberg reports.

Xi’s only international trip was to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, marking his least travel-intensive first half of a year since assuming power. This is a significant departure from his pre-Covid schedule, which saw him traveling more frequently than his U.S. counterparts.

Xi’s reduced interaction with global leaders could impact Beijing’s global influence, especially as international perceptions of China sour over its foreign policy.

“China simply has more urgent domestic priorities. As the opportunity cost of his absence rises, Xi will naturally become even more selective about going on extended visits abroad and he will go abroad less frequently,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a non-resident fellow at the Washington-based Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.

Despite expectations of a busy global schedule post-pandemic, Xi has barely left China. This could be due to scheduling or increasing domestic issues, including a faltering economy, political scandals, and a corruption probe.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: Xi Jinping May Meet Joe Biden Later This Year Hints White House Special Envoy John Kerry Ahead Of Meeting Chinese Vice President