Elon Musk Needs To 'Execute Ruthlessly' If He Wants X To Be Successful, Says Fortune 500 Project Management Expert

Dr. Te Wu, CEO and CPO of PMO Advisory feels Elon Musk needs to “execute [Twitter rebranding] ruthlessly” to revolutionize Twitter, now known as X, into a super app, Business Insider India reports.

The expert suggests that Musk should treat this as a complete business transformation rather than a simple rebranding. He should focus on new product development, aiming to create a “killer app” that resembles WeChat.

Capitalizing on existing Twitter users, clarifying the vision for ‘X’, and executing ruthlessly are also recommended. Musk’s acquisition of Twitter could be seen as a strategic move towards creating this super app, leveraging Twitter’s existing user base.

“Business transformation is more of an art than a science, and building new product features can be extraordinarily difficult. Even the staunchest Twitter loyalists are likely to be shaken by the erratic changes of the past year, and winning them over will be difficult. Yet, for X to succeed, it must win or at least achieve “good enough” on all these fronts,” said Dr Wu.

PMO Advisory is a project management training and consulting firm for companies, including Global 500 and nonprofit organizations.

Wu has been involved in several transformative initiatives, including the successful implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications for large corporations, including Fortune 500 companies.

Illustration by Leefuji on Shutterstock