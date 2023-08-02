Instagram Testing Breakthrough Feature To Detect And Label AI-Made Posts, Leak Shows

Instagram is reportedly planning a significant update to keep up with the rapid advancements of AI. This update aims to differentiate between posts produced by generative AI and those crafted by humans.

What happened: Popular developer Alessandro Paluzzi has spotted a new Instagram feature in the form of a transparent label that will be affixed to AI-generated content, ensuring users are informed about the nature of the posts they encounter.

As depicted in Paluzzi’s Twitter screenshot, the label clearly identifies a photo as “generated by Meta AI” and further emphasizes that AI content is consistently marked for easy identification. Although the extent of the test is still shrouded in mystery, we’ll keep tracking if Meta gives an official response regarding this development.

Instagram isn’t alone in exploring the potential of generative AI, as other tech giants like Google and Microsoft have also ventured into this realm, producing their own AI capabilities. Meta, in particular, recently revealed its innovative Llama 2 AI model, created in collaboration with Microsoft, empowering developers to build chatbots and image generators through an open-source approach.

The move to introduce this label aligns perfectly with Meta’s recent demonstrations of generative AI tools for its consumer apps, such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. These include AI chatbots, AI stickers, and photo-editing tools for Instagram Stories, showcasing their commitment to harnessing the potential of AI.

Why is this important: As generative AI garners more attention and investment due to the growing demand for AI chatbots, the authenticity and reliability concerns of content on social media are critical.

The new label could be a step towards alleviating some of these apprehensions, allowing Instagram users to make informed decisions about the authenticity of the content they come across on the platform. It will also help identify morphed human photographs, solving many problems.

