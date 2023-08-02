Are Sharks Really Attracted To 'Yum-Yum Yellow?'

Recent studies challenge the myth that sharks are attracted to specific colors like yellow or orange, Business Insider reports.

Stories have circulated suggesting that sharks prefer certain colors, leading to the term “yum-yum yellow”. This belief was rooted in anecdotes, like one from a 1970s US Navy documentary, where men in orange pilot suits were reportedly targeted by sharks over those in green khaki.

However, modern research, including a 2020 review, indicates that most shark species can’t discern color well, the Insider notes. With only one type of cone cell in their eyes, sharks primarily see in shades of black, white, and gray. Humans, in contrast, have three types of cones, allowing a broader color perception.

While sharks may not be drawn to specific colors, they are sensitive to light and contrasts. Bright colors might stand out against the blue ocean backdrop, making individuals more noticeable. Yet, the risk of a shark attack remains minimal, and bright colors like yellow and orange are recommended for visibility during rescues.