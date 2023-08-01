Elon Musk Slams Feynman's Physics Lectures - Wonder What Sheldon Cooper Has To Say About This

Elon Musk has stirred the scientific community by expressing his critical views on Richard Feynman’s physics lectures, making us wonder how the fictional genius, Sheldon Cooper, would respond to this unexpected critique.

What Happened: In a fiery post on Tuesday, Musk didn’t mince words, questioning the hype around Feynman’s lectures and confessing, “I found them to be ok, but not great. Wouldn’t recommend them either to those who want to learn physics or those who have.”

While Musk spared Feynman’s non-physics books, like “Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman!,” it’s clear that he’s not aboard the Feynman fan train.

However, here’s the twist that even Cooper couldn’t have predicted!

Remember that “Young Sheldon” episode where Musk made a cameo appearance, revealing how he nailed a rocket landing using Sheldon’s notebook? Yeah, that happened! So, you can imagine the collective gasp when the real-life rocketeer dissed Sheldon’s scientific hero.

Why It’s Important: While some people in the comment section agreed with Musk’s sentiment, others highlighted that Feynman’s lectures are loved because he explained things in a simple and easy-to-understand manner.

Feynman, a brilliant and unpredictable U.S. theoretical physicist, won the Nobel Prize in 1965. He contributed significantly to quantum physics and particle physics and created the Feynman diagram, a graphical method for illustrating particle processes.

While at Princeton University, Feynman was enlisted to join the theoretical division of the Manhattan Project, a secret U.S. Army laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico, working on developing the atomic bomb. As part of the project, Feynman witnessed the first-ever detonation of an atomic bomb.

