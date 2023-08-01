Toyota Land Cruiser Said To Bag Records For Longest And Deepest Underwater Drive

A repurposed electric Toyota Land Cruiser TM reportedly traveled 7 km underwater across Darwin Harbour in Australia to break two world records for the longest and deepest underwater drive.

What Happened: The 1978 second-hand LandCruiser called Mudcrab, which was repurposed with an electric engine and made waterproof for the stunt, completed the record task on Saturday night local time, reported ABC news.

As per the report, the task took 30 divers, who kept changing out of the driver’s seat every fifteen minutes due to the underwater pressure at a depth of 30 meters, and 12 hours.

The previous record for the longest and deepest underwater drive was from 1983. However, the drive failed when the car hit a rock ledge and resurfaced after completing 3 km in a Land Cruiser.

Besides extreme pressure and the tires getting stuck on the seafloor, the divers also faced saltwater crocodiles and local sharks during the drive, which took five hours more than expected.

As per media reports, it took the team 6 months to refurbish the not-roadworthyoyott vehicle and almost a year of planning to pull off the stunt.

Last week, a modified GEN3 electric race car also claimed the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed achieved by a vehicle indoors after it hit a top speed of 135.9 mph.

