What's Going On With Tupperware Brands Stock?

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP shares skyrocketed Monday in what appears to be a short squeeze.

What To Know: Tupperware has high short interest with 27.06% of shares currently sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The high short interest seems to have added fuel to Monday's move, which appears to be largely driven by retail traders. Tupperware was among the top stocks to watch on Benzinga's short squeeze watchlist this week.

Furthermore, Tupperware experienced above-average trading volume of 167.67 million shares on Monday compared to its average volume of just 10.72 million.

Tupperware stock has had a wild ride over the past week. A rally in shares of AMC Entertainment AMC at the start of last week led to the rise in other so-called meme stocks, including Tupperware. The initial surge in AMC shares was linked to a court rejection of the company's proposed settlement with shareholders. While AMC pulled back in the middle of last week, Tupperware continued to rally on growing retail interest.

AMC shares were back at it on Monday. The stock traded more than 7% higher after the company announced its highest weekly admissions revenue in company history. Tupperware shares rallied alongside several other retail darlings.

TUP Price Action: Tupperware shares closed Monday up 40.6% at 4.33, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is now up more than 170% over the last five trading sessions and nearly 425% over the last month.

Image by Ernest_Roy from Pixabay