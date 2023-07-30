Nikki Haley Calls For 'New Generation' To Come In After Mitch McConnell Freeze — 'Will Fight For Term Limits'

In a recent interview on CBS‘s “Face the Nation“, former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley expressed her views on the need for fresh perspectives in political leadership, especially with regard to Sen. Mitch McConnell, CBS reports.

Change in Leadership: Haley, who is running for president in 2024, was asked to share her views in the recent freeze-on-camera moment of McConnell. Haley said that there was a need to look into a new generation of leaders.

“We’ve got to stop electing people because we like them and they’ve been there a long time. That’s actually the problem. You need to have term limits, because we need new ideas, new solutions. We’ve got to have a new generation,” she said.

Haley added that while McConnell and other members of the Congress like Dianne Feinstein, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump have contributed to the nation, it was time for the new generation to step in and start bringing in solutions so that “people can feel like governments working for them again.”

“We appreciate your service. We appreciate what you’ve done. But this is why we will fight for term limits,” Haley added.

Need for New Ideas: Haley’s comments come amid growing concerns about the health and age of some of the country’s top political figures. Recent incidents involving McConnell, including two unreported falls this year, have sparked discussions about the need for term limits and fresh leadership.

