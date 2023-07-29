SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has reportedly proceeded with testing its “Flame Deflector” system in Texas without obtaining the necessary environmental permits.

What Happened: SpaceX has conducted a “full-pressure test” of its new “flame deflector” system at the Starship Super Heavy launch site in South Texas. However, it appears the company did so without securing the required environmental permits.

The Musk-led company did not apply for a Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System or TPDES permit, which is typically necessary under the federal Clean Water Act to discharge industrial process wastewater into the area surrounding the launchpad, reported CNBC, citing a spokesperson for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality or TCEQ, the state’s environmental regulator.

The flame deflector, or the water deluge system, is designed to dissipate the heat, sound, and energy produced during orbital test flights and launches of SpaceX’s largest rocket, intended for future missions to the moon and Mars.

The Starbase facility, located at the southernmost point in Texas and surrounded by vital wetlands along the Gulf of Mexico, serves as a crucial habitat for endangered species and holds cultural significance for the indigenous population.

However, the specifics of how much water the system test consumes and its potential impact on the environment remain undisclosed by SpaceX.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

On Saturday, Musk also took to Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” to reveal a “New water deluge system designed to safeguard against the intense heat & force of Starship launch.” Musk’s post featured a video capturing substantial volumes of water streaming from the test site and spreading across the vicinity of the Boca Chica, Texas facility.

TCEQ has confirmed that as of July 28, SpaceX had not applied for a TPDES permit at its Starbase facility. The TCEQ is currently evaluating the potential violations and the impact of the pressurized water system on environmental regulations during SpaceX launch operations, the report noted.

