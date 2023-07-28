Elon Musk Calls Mitch McConnell's Freeze 'Insane,' Sparks Term Limit Discussion

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla, called the sudden freezing of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a press conference “insane,” sparking a discussion on the need for term limits in Congress, Business Insider reports.

What Happened: Musk replied to a Tweet that showed the video of the moment when McConnell suddenly froze mid-sentence while talking to reporters. He suggested the need for a constitutional amendment to implement term limits for members of the United States Congress.

“We need a constitutional amendment. This is insane,” Musk said.

McConnell, who is 81 and had a concussion earlier this year, was escorted away from the podium by his Republican colleagues after he stopped speaking mid-sentence. He later returned to finish his Q&A session, assuring reporters that he was “fine.”

See Also: ‘Mind-Blowing,’ Says Elon Musk After Testing Tesla FSD V12 Alpha Build

Why It Matters: The incident has reignited the ongoing conversation about the age of elected officials in the United States. Both McConnell and President Joe Biden have had their health and age scrutinized, with Biden's falls and McConnell's recent freeze serving as reminders of the physical demands of their roles.

Public support for passing an age cap is not likely to be enough. Experts say it would likely take a constitutional amendment to impose such a change. Musk has also been supportive of Republicans, having given more in political donations to the GOP than to Democrats.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Fan Following Dwindles, But Early Tesla Model 3 Owners Remain Loyal, Survey Finds

Image Via Shutterstock