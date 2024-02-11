How To Design Your Website Logo With Bing AI For Free

Loading... Loading...

Utilize Microsoft’s Bing AI, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for a range of tasks – from answering queries to real-time internet searches. This robust AI tool is available at no cost.

Additionally, Bing AI now offers logo design capabilities for websites, YouTube channels, and social media profiles. This feature is backed by OpenAI’s Dall-E, a cutting-edge deep learning model adept at producing digital visuals from textual prompts.

How To Design A Logo With Bing AI

Just follow these simple steps to design your website logo with Bing AI in less than a minute.

Open the Bing AI chatbot. You can do so in the Microsoft Edge browser or the Bing app on iOS and Android.

Now, open the chat window by tapping on the Bing logo.

Select the "More Creative" conversation style.

Now enter your prompt. To help you, here's a sample prompt you can try: "I need to create a logo for a tech blog. The tech blog’s name is BZ Tech. It creates content on the latest developments in the consumer tech industry, including news, reviews, deals on gadgets, and more. Give me a few ideas to choose from."

Now, Bing AI will offer you some ideas you can choose from – select one to proceed.

Once done, Bing AI will now try to create a few logos for you. Tap on the one you like.

Bing AI will now open the selected logo – you can share, save, download, or customize the logo based on your needs.

Image Credits – Microsoft