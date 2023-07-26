Elon Musk 'Living In An Echo Chamber' Surrounded By 'Yes Men,' Says Twitter's 'Sleeping Bag Lady'

Twitter’s famous ‘Sleeping Bag Lady’ Esther Crawford advised Tesla Inc Elon Musk to listen to hard truths and not dismiss those who disagree with him, Business Insider reported.

Elon Musk’s Leadership Style: The former director of product management at Twitter, now X, said that Musk is surrounded by people who do not question his decisions. He is “living in an echo chamber,” surrounded by “yes men,” she said.

“At times it felt like the inner circle was too zealous and fanatical in their unwavering support of everything he said. Everyone needs to hear hard truths sometimes and if you fire all the people who speak up, then the reality distortion field may just turn into a vortex,” Crawford wrote on X along with a 14-minute video.

Crawford was laid off in February this year. She made headlines in 2022 when she was seen sleeping on the floor as her team tried to meet deadlines after Musk acquired Twitter.

Concerns Over Musk’s Approach

The source further expressed concerns over Musk’s tendency to fire employees who challenge his views, suggesting it could stifle innovation and growth within his companies.

The former director also expressed her frustration at Musk’s apparent preference for relying on his instincts rather than data or the expertise of other workers. “Instead he’d poll Twitter, ask a friend, or even ask his biographer for product advice,” Crawford wrote.

“At times, it seemed he trusted random feedback more than the people in the room who spent their lives dedicated to tackling the problem at hand. I never figured out why and remain puzzled by it.”

Image Via Shutterstock