Ryan Cohen Mourns Loss Of His Beloved Poodle Who Inspired Pet Supplies Store Chewy

Ryan Cohen, the executive chairman of GameStop Corp. took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mourn the loss of his dog Tylee, who was the inspiration behind the creation of the online pet supplies store, Chewy, which he had founded at the age of 25.

Cohen sold Chewy to PetSmart for $3.35 billion in 2017 but continued to hold the role of the CEO until March 2018.

What Happened: In his tweet, Cohen shared a heartfelt tribute to Tylee, stating that she is the reason Chewy exists and her legacy will live forever.

“Tylee passed away today. She is the reason Chewy exists and her legacy lives forever,” his tweet read.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with the trend ‘RIP Tylee’ following the passing of Cohen’s beloved dog. Many Twitter users took to the social media platform to share Tributes and condolences for the poodle.

Image by Bill Jerome on Flickr