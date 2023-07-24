Nikola Says Truck That Caught Fire Last Month Went Up In Flames Again

A Nikola Corp NKLA truck that caught fire late last month reignited again on Sunday afternoon.

What Happened: The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Nikola headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

“No one was injured and the fire was quickly contained,” the company said in a statement to Benzinga. It added that the trucks were at the headquarters as part of safety monitoring and ongoing investigations.

The company said, “The damaged trucks have remained at the company's HQ site for safety monitoring and the ongoing investigations.”

The truck first caught fire on June 23rd. The fire affected multiple battery electric trucks behind the company’s Phoenix headquarters and the EV truck maker suspected ‘foul play’ in the matter citing an unidentified vehicle in the premises around the time of the incident.

Why It Matters: It was previously reported that the fire department saw no evidence supporting arson in the fire and has left the cause of the fire officially as ‘undetermined.’

However, Nikola said the investigation by both the Nikola engineering team and a contracted third party into the fire is ongoing and findings will be provided once it concludes.

