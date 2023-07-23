Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), on Sunday, criticized her Republican successor, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for contemplating the removal of the two impeachments filed against former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: According to a new report, McCarthy has promised Trump to hold a House vote that could expunge his two impeachments from 2019 and 2021 as a way to compensate for his lack of support for Trump's presidential bid.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Misfire, Donald Trump Jr.’s Criticism, and US Warning to Kim Jong Un: The Political Week in Review

Criticising McCarthy's move, Pelosi said on CNN's "State of the Union," said, "This is about being afraid. As I've said before, Donald Trump is the puppeteer, and what does he do all of the time but shine the light on the strings. These people look pathetic."

Pelosi also cautioned that if McCarthy proceeds with his plan to erase Trump’s impeachments, it could result in consequences for Republicans facing challenging elections in 2024. "Kevin is playing politics. It is not even clear if he constitutionally can expunge those things."

"If he wants to put his members on the spot, his members in difficult races on the spot, that is a decision he has to make. But this is not responsible."

Why It Matters: McCarthy, who leaned on support from Trump to win the speaker's gavel last year, subsequently denied making that vow, though he said he supported expunging the impeachments.

The U.S. House speaker has pushed back the vote until the end of September, according to a report, which says moderate House Republicans pushed back on the resolution in fear that any expungement efforts would hurt Trump’s possible election outcomes in districts that lean toward supporting Biden.

Photo Courtesy Lev Radin On Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Trump Vows To End Biden’s EV ‘Atrocities’ On Day One If Re-Elected In 2024