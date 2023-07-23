Femtech Startup Herself Health Secures $26M in Funding

Herself Health, a first-of-its-kind healthcare company for women 65+, has raised $26 million in a Series A round to accelerate growth and stay current with patient demand.

Michael Cline of Accretive served as the lead investor. This round comes only six months after the company secured $7 million in seed funding.

With this money, the company — which currently has only one clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota — has the funding it needs to expand its operation over the next 12 to 18 months.

What is Herself Health?

Established in 2022, Herself Health came to light with the vision to deliver value-based healthcare tailored specifically to women aged 65 and above. Their mission is to cultivate an environment where women in this age group feel recognized and acknowledged in a manner that the existing healthcare framework often overlooks.

The approach of Herself Health is an integrative one, expanding beyond the traditional paradigm of lab tests, medication, diagnostic imaging, additional medical practitioners, and surgical procedures. It aims to offer a more comprehensive view of a patient’s overall health and well-being. This incorporates aspects such as physical mobility, mental health, social and behavioral facets, the individual’s life experiences, and the quality of their life.

"Women 65+ face unique health and social challenges as they age, and for far too long, their concerns, needs, and desires have been ignored," said Kristen Helton, CEO of Herself Health, in a press release announcing the funding round. "That's why we are designing Herself Health to be the value-based solution to improve outcomes and help women find joy, purpose, and better quality of life. Our fundamental goal is to elevate the patient experience and provide meaningful in-person and virtual support that provides women 65+ with a primary care experience designed specifically for them. In the few months since our launch, the incredible interest from patients clearly demonstrates that this model was desperately needed. This funding will allow us to expand our physical footprint, grow our digital, in-person, and community offerings and continue to build a world-class team of providers and experts to serve this community in the manner they deserve."

What's next for Herself Health?

In addition to clinic expansion, the company will use its funding to expand its virtual care, in-person care, and community engagement offerings. That's in addition to attracting and training new team members, including but not limited to physicians, medical assistants, and nurses.

