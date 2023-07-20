Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Was Architect Hired To Work On Trump Building: Report

The legal trouble for former President Donald Trump continues to increase with news that a third indictment could be coming, related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is now seeing his name and property linked to news reports of a serial killer suspect.

What Happened: Trump is one of the richest presidents of all time, an item that was helped by a vast portfolio of real estate in New York.

One of the properties owned by Trump in New York City is now being linked to Rex Heuermann, a murder suspect arrested over connection to the Gilgo Beach murders.

According to the New York Post, The Trump Organization hired RH Architecture for a plumbing job for the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street. The Post cited a 2018 filing made with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The filing stated that Heuermann was hired for “renovation of office space to include minor partition and plumbing changes.” The work was to be done on the 17th floor of the 71-story building.

RH Architecture is Heuermann's architectural firm. The filing, which included $205,017 in projected costs, listed Heuermann as the applicant. Steve Lafiosca, who is the vice president of property management for the Trump Organization, was listed as the owner on the application filing.

TheRealDeal previously reported on the connection between Heuermann and the Trump building.

The Trump Organization issued a statement Wednesday on the report.

“Mr Heurmann never worked for The Trump Organization in any capacity. According to our records, he was hired by a third-party commercial office tenant who vacated years ago, to perform minor architectural work in their individual space,” a spokesperson said, as shared by the New York Post.

Why It’s Important: Arrested near his office last week, Heuermann was charged with murder related to the deaths of three people who had remains found near Gilgo State Park in December 2010.

The Post reported that Suffolk County created a special task force to solve the murder cases in February 2022.

Heuermann could also be connected to several other cases in the area. On Friday, the architect plead not guilty to charges and is being housed at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

Trump bought the property at 40 Wall Street in 1995 for less than $8 million. The property has been linked to various investigations surrounding Trump and his company over the years.

Crain’s New York previously called the acquisition of 40 Wall Street one of the greatest deals ever done by Trump.

