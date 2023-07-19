Why Aurora Innovation (AUR) Stock Is Falling

Aurora Innovation Inc AUR shares are trading lower by 5.4% to $3.04 Wednesday morning. Shares are trading lower after the company disclosed plans to sell $600 million worth of stock in a private placement.

Aurora has entered into a common stock purchase agreement concurrent with the company's public offering. They will issue and sell 222,222,216 shares of Class A common stock at $2.70 per share, raising $600 million through a private placement.

The private placement is expected to close on July 21, subject to customary conditions, and is separate from the public offering.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AUR has a 52-week high of $3.54 and a 52-week low of $1.10.