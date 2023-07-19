UN Holds Historic Meeting On AI: Here's What Leading Countries Said

Amid global concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence and even big tech CEOs like Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman giving warnings about the risks associated with AI, global leaders have finally decided to discuss the impact of technology on peace and security.

What Happened: On Tuesday, the 15-member UN Security Council, chaired by Britain’s foreign secretary James Cleverly, convened to address the profound impact of AI, reported Reuters.

What U.S. Said: The U.S. deputy ambassador to the U.N., Jeffrey DeLaurentis, urged countries to approach AI with caution and stressed the importance of working together to address human rights risks associated with the technology. “No member states should use AI to censor, constrain, repress or disempower people.”

What China Said: China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun voiced his concern about the potential dangers of AI, referring to it as a “double-edged sword.” He highlighted the need for mankind to carefully regulate and balance scientific development with security, urging a focus on people-centric AI and preventing the technology from becoming a “runaway horse.”

What Russia Said: Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy questioned the relevance of discussing AI within the Security Council, arguing that such complex topics require specialized platforms and time for in-depth scientific and expertise-based discussions.

UN Secretary’s Support: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supported calls for creating a new UN body dedicated to governing AI, akin to existing bodies overseeing nuclear energy, civil aviation, and climate change. Guterres underscored the significant consequences AI could have on global peace and security, necessitating a collaborative and comprehensive approach to its governance.

“Both military and non-military applications of AI could have very serious consequences for global peace and security,” Guterres said.

