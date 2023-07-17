What's Going On With Baosheng Media Group (BAOS) Stock Monday?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS shares are trading lower on Monday. The stock rose by more than 28% on Friday and is up 24% over the past month.

What To Know:

BAOS shares are retreating Monday after climbing more than 28% on Friday. The stock finished the week with trading halted to the upside just before the closing bell despite a lack of company-specific news.

BAOS is currently listed as one of the top trending tickers on StockTwits reflecting the interest of retail investors. According to data from Benzinga Pro, BAOS has significant short interest with 22.29% of available shares being sold short.

Baosheng Media Group provides vlog streaming marketing services including content production, e-commerce marketing, big data platform system service and AI technology.

BAOS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares of Baosheng Media Group are trading 4.85% lower at $9.80 at the time of publication.

