How To Cast 'Harry Potter' Spells With Siri On Your iPhone

If you’re a “Harry Potter” fan, you’ve probably wished you could cast spells like the wizards and witches in the beloved series. Well, the good news is that you can now bring a touch of magic into your everyday life with Siri on your iPhone.

What Happened: Apple has a range of Harry Potter spells within Siri that enable users to control their iPhone functionality with a flick of the wrist ( rather, a spoken command).

To start your magical journey, it’s important to note that three enchantments are built into Siri: Lumos, Nox, and Accio. Although limited in number, they offer a glimpse into the wizarding world and allow you to control certain aspects of your device.

See Also: Troll With Tech: 3 Hilarious iPhone, Chrome Pranks That Will Make Your Friends Love To Hate You

However, first, let’s talk about the steps users must take before stepping from the muggle world to the magical one.

How To Ensure Siri Is Read To Assist:

Ensure the “Hey Siri” feature is enabled on your iPhone.

Go to Settings, Siri & Search, and toggle on Listen for “Hey Siri.” Also, enabling Allow Siri When Locked allows some commands to work even when your iPhone is locked.

Users can customize the long-press shortcut by going to Settings, then Accessibility, then Siri.

If you’re a true Potter enthusiast who wants to go beyond the built-in spells, you can use the Shortcuts app to create magical commands.

Lastly, you can change the long-press shortcut to Type to Siri for those who prefer a more discreet approach.

Now, let’s take a closer look at each spell and how to cast it:

Lumos: The Lumos spell will turn on your iPhone’s torch, illuminating your surroundings. To cast this spell, simply say, “Hey Siri, Lumos.”

Your torch will instantly light up, providing you with a magical glow when you need it most.

Nox: Once you’ve finished using the Lumos spell, you can extinguish the torch by casting the Nox spell. To turn off the torch, say, “Hey Siri, Nox.” Just like that, the light will disappear, leaving you in darkness once again.

Accio: The Accio spell allows you to open an app of your choice with a simple command. For example, if you want to open Spotify, say, “Hey Siri, Accio Instagram.” Siri will swiftly launch the app, granting you immediate access to your favorite reels.

Watch the aforementioned spells working in action here:

Remember, while Siri may not possess real magic, it can certainly make you feel like a true witch or wizard in the world of Harry Potter.

View more tech hacks by following this link.

Read Next: Here’s A Mind-Blowing Google Assistant Trick To Identify Songs Without Saying A Word