Troll With Tech: 3 Hilarious iPhone, Chrome Pranks That Will Make Your Friends Love To Hate You

Want to spice up your tech game and have some fun at the expense of others? Here are three tech pranks that will either make you the ultimate prankster or the most hated person in the room.

What Happened: Popular tech YouTuber Arun Maini, more commonly known as MrWhoseTheBoss, shared the ultimate video for pranksters — and it might just make you the talk of the town.

Here are three pranks that MrWhoseTheBoss mentions in his video:

Prank I: Embarrassing Automation

Take your friend’s or siblings’ iPhones. Head into the Shortcuts app and set up a weird or embarrassing automation alert to make the smartphone speak whenever the battery hits a certain percentage.

If they are not too tech-savvy, it will take them forever to realize why their iPhone is making this sound — especially awkward in public places.

Prank II: AirDrop To Make Friends

Long train, bus, or air journeys can be filled with boredom. So, try using AirDrop to share your favorite memes with strangers. They won’t accept it, but they’ll be able to see it. If these strangers do accept your meme AirDrop – Well, then you just made a friend for life.

Prank III: John Cena In The House

This prank could work particularly well for office colleagues. Just download the Cenafy Chrome extension on your friend’s system. After that, every time they search for something on the platform, there’s a one in a 100 chance that a John Cena video will appear on their screen instead of the content they were expecting — that too with the blaring music.

Watch the aforementioned pranks in action below:

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed by more than 23 million people. MrWhoseTheBoss currently has 14.1 million subscribers on YouTube. He previously shared five brilliant (slightly devious) tech hacks to help users earn the crown of the ultimate prankster.

