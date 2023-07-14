Why Disney Shares Are Falling

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 1.36% to $89.24 Friday morning. Shares of media stocks are trading lower amid the SAG-AFTRA union strike.

Strikes often result in increased production costs as companies may need to hire temporary workers or make alternative arrangements to continue production. These additional expenses can strain Disney's financials and reduce its profitability.

Additionally, Disney's reputation as a leading entertainment company is closely tied to the quality and timely delivery of its content.

A strike and subsequent disruption to its content production can tarnish its brand image, which may have consequences for consumer loyalty and market perception, potentially impacting the stock price as the strike continues.

What's Happening?

At a press conference held on Thursday, Fran Drescher, the president of the actors union, voiced her strong disapproval of the current situation. She emphasized that they perceive themselves as victims of a highly avaricious entity and expressed shock at the treatment they have received from their business partners. The two unions have asserted their demand for comprehensive compensation across all production stages and have raised apprehensions regarding the incorporation of artificial intelligence in scriptwriting...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DIS has a 52-week high of $126.48 and a 52-week low of $84.07.