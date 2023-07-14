Elon Musk To Host Twitter Spaces Discussion With His New AI Venture

Elon Musk early Friday announced that he will be hosting a Twitter Spaces discussion with the team from his latest venture, xAI, at 4 p.m. ET.

What Happened: Musk, the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, has recently turned his attention to artificial intelligence with the launch of xAI. The upcoming Twitter Spaces discussion is expected to shed more light on the company’s objectives and future plans.

Why It Matters: The launch of xAI is significant as it marks Musk’s foray into the field of artificial intelligence.

The launch of X AI was done quietly, and the company boasts a heavyweight lineup from DeepMind, OpenAI, and Google, as reported by Benzinga.

The Twitter Spaces discussion could provide valuable insights into the company’s direction and its potential impact on the AI industry.

