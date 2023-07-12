Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory Hits Major Milestone: One Millionth Model Y Rolls Off Production Line

Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Gigafactory in Shanghai has reportedly manufactured its millionth Model Y.

What Happened: A photograph circulating on social media shows employees celebrating the millionth Model Y rolling off the production line with a vehicle in red multicoat in their midst and a banner announcing the milestone in the background.

The new milestone comes over two years after the first Model Ys from the factory were delivered to customers in January 2021.

However, Tesla is yet to officially announce the achievement.

Why It Matters: CEO Elon Musk visited Giga Shanghai on his two-day trip to China earlier this year. He congratulated Tesla China SDS teams and applauded them for overcoming several difficulties and challenges.

"I've told people throughout the world, cars that we produce here [China] are not just the most efficient … but also the highest quality," Musk said.

The Gigafactory in Shanghai achieved another significant milestone less than a year ago in August 2022 by completing the production of one million cars. The factory, Tesla’s first overseas, manufactures both Model 3 and Model Y.

