Mercedes-Benz Powers Up With 123% Surge In Q2 EV Sales On Spectacular US Demand

Mercedes-Benz Group MBGYY said on Tuesday that it sold 515,700 vehicles in the second quarter, including 56,300 battery-electric vehicles. The 6% year-on-year surge in sales was driven by increased demand for battery electric and top-end vehicles like Maybach and G-Class over the quarter.

What Happened: Battery electric vehicle sales worldwide rose 123% on the back of increased EQA, EQB, and EQE sedan demand, the company said in a statement.

In the U.S., sales touched 88,100 units, an increase of 6% as compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Battery EV sales jumped a whopping 697% in the country.

However, Mercedes’ overall year-to-date sales in the rest of the world outside Europe, Asia and North America are lagging 18% as compared to last year owing to the company’s decision to withdraw from Russia starting March 2022, it said.

Why It Matters: Last week, Mercedes announced that customers in North America will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network starting in 2024. It will initially offer an adapter allowing its users to charge on the network and later implement NACS ports into its new electric vehicles starting in 2025. The automaker termed it “another step towards accelerating the shift to electric vehicles.”

Mercedes is the first German automaker to adopt Tesla’s charging standard.

