What's Going On With Snap Shares

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 9.59% to $12.91 Tuesday afternoon. The stock is trading higher on heavy volume and despite a lack of company-specific news. The stock is seeing strength as major indicies are also higher ahead of Wednesday's June inflation data report.

What's Going On With Inflation Data?

The June CPI inflation report is eagerly anticipated as the most significant economic event of the week, with traders anxiously awaiting its release to gain insights into the Fed's future policy decisions.

Recent conflicting job market data has added to the uncertainty, with expectations of a rate hike in July, but doubts lingering regarding additional rate hikes later in the year. Currently, the market assigns probabilities of 22% for another rate rise in September and 34% in November...Read More

What Else?

Investors closely monitor economic indicators like inflation as they can provide insights into the future direction of interest rates, monetary policy and overall economic health. If investors anticipate that the inflation data will reveal significant increases, it may already be priced into the stock, causing increased volatility before the report's release.

Any deviation from the anticipated figures can trigger a reaction, leading to volatility in Snap's stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Snap Inc has a 52-week high of $16.54 and a 52-week low of $7.33.