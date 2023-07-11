'Earth Is Screaming' Meteorologist Warns Amid Unprecedented Heatwave: 'Need To Listen'

A severe heatwave is testing the resilience of heat-hardy regions in the U.S., with South Texas, South Florida, and the Southwest facing extreme temperatures. The heatwave is expected to intensify over the weekend, particularly in the Southwest, CNN reports.

Record-Breaking Heat

The city of Phoenix could break the record for consecutive days above 110 degrees, with the current heatwave being an extension of continuous high temperatures since mid-June. Over 40 million people from California to Florida are under heat alerts.

Climate Concerns

“Earth is screaming at us right now and people need to listen,” said Chief Meteorologist and Director of Climate Matters, Bernadette Woods Placky. She emphasized that the record-breaking heat and its duration are pushing our planet to the brink, entering uncharted territory globally.

Health Risks

With temperatures around Phoenix struggling to drop below 90 degrees some nights, the risk of heat stress and heat exhaustion increases, particularly for those without air conditioning. The heatwave is expected to continue, with potentially record-breaking temperatures over the coming weekend.

