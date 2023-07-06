What's Going On With First Solar (FSLR) Stock In Thursday's After-Hours Session

First Solar Inc FSLR shares are trading flat during Thursday's after-hours session after falling some 2.04% to $183.14 during the regular session.

The company announced late Thursday the establishment of a five-year revolving credit and guarantee facility worth $1 billion, with $250 million available for letters of credit.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank served as the Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent for the facility. First Solar says this agreement demonstrates the company's bankability and supports its growth and liquidity objectives.

First Solar says the company aims to strengthen its position in the coming decade and respond to the demand for its technology. J.P. Morgan meanwhile expressed pride in supporting First Solar's efforts to advance clean energy solutions and contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FSLR has a 52-week high of $232.00 and a 52-week low of $60.96.