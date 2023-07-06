US Accuses Russian Fighter Jets Of Provocative Actions Against Drones On Anti-ISIS Mission

In a recent incident, three Russian fighter jets reportedly harassed U.S. drones that were on a mission against ISIS over Syria, causing the drones to execute evasive maneuvers, The Hill reports.

Unsafe and Unprofessional Behavior

According to Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, the Russian jets engaged in “unsafe and unprofessional behavior” with three U.S. MQ-9 drones on Wednesday morning over Syria. The Russian jets reportedly dropped multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, forcing them to change course. One of the Russian pilots even moved in front of one of the drones, compromising the operator’s ability to pilot the drone safely.

Threat to U.S. and Russian Forces

Grynkewich further added that such actions by the Russian air forces operating in Syria pose a threat to the safety of both U.S. and Russian forces. He urged the Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behavior and adhere to the standards of professional air force conduct. This incident follows a “significant spike” in aggressive Russian flights over Syria, as reported by Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), earlier this year.