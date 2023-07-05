Why Transocean (RIG) Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Transocean Ltd RIG shares are trading higher Wednesday following positive analyst coverage from Citigroup. The company also announced that $172 million in options have been exercised.

What Happened: Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber upgraded Transocean from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $6.50 to $9.50.

The upgrade comes after the stock rallied more than 50% year-to-date and more than 12% over the past week.

Last week, Transocean announced that it received a $184 million award for harsh environment semisubmersible. The new award is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

On Wednesday, Transocean also announced that six one-well options have been exercised for the harsh environment submersible, which is estimated to contribute approximately $172 million in backlog. The work is expected to commence as a direct continuation of the current term and now extends through February 2026.

Transocean is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells.

RIG Price Action: Transocean shares were up 6.17% at $7.40 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Lorenzo Cafaro from Pixabay.